Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €150.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Airbus (EPA:AIR) has been assigned a €150.00 ($170.45) price objective by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.43% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €138.00 ($156.82) target price on Airbus in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €137.00 ($155.68) target price on Airbus in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €132.50 ($150.57) target price on Airbus in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($159.09) target price on Airbus in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($159.09) target price on Airbus in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €132.27 ($150.31).

Shares of EPA AIR opened at €118.64 ($134.82) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €109.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of €111.95. Airbus has a 52 week low of €68.28 ($77.59) and a 52 week high of €99.97 ($113.60).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

