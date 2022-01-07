Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Trading 0.4% Higher

Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) shares traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.85 and last traded at $20.53. 1,244 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 4,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.45.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AIXXF. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Aixtron in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aixtron in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.76 and a 200-day moving average of $25.04.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

