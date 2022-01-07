Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) PT Raised to €120.00 at Morgan Stanley

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €115.00 ($130.68) to €120.00 ($136.36) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AKZOY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Akzo Nobel stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,443. Akzo Nobel has a 12-month low of $33.46 and a 12-month high of $44.14. The company has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.79.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Akzo Nobel will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel NV is a holding company that engages in the manufacture and sale of coating and paint products. It operates through the following segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. The Decorative Paints segment manufactures and supplies a range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for professional and do-it-yourself markets.

