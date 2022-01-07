Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Shares Purchased by JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd increased its stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 26,783.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 95,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,082 shares during the period. Alcoa makes up approximately 0.6% of JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $4,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Alcoa by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Alcoa by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get Alcoa alerts:

AA stock traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.74. The stock had a trading volume of 68,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,536,854. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Alcoa Co. has a 1-year low of $17.30 and a 1-year high of $62.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.18 and a 200 day moving average of $45.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 2.45.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.25. Alcoa had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.17) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This is an increase from Alcoa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is 9.30%.

Alcoa declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 14th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

AA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Alcoa from $59.19 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alcoa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alcoa from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alcoa from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Argus upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.94 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.25.

In other news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $8,052,259.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.