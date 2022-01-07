Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $33.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Alerus Financial Corporation is a financial services company, through its subsidiary Alerus Financial, National Association, Alerus offers financial solutions to businesses and consumers. The company’s segment consists of banking, retirement and benefit services, wealth management and mortgage. Alerus Financial Corporation is headquartered in Grand Forks, North Dakota. “

NASDAQ ALRS opened at $29.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Alerus Financial has a 52-week low of $24.06 and a 52-week high of $38.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.13. The firm has a market cap of $514.18 million, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.78.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $57.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.16 million. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alerus Financial will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Alerus Financial’s payout ratio is 22.61%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 105,540.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 287,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after acquiring an additional 35,685 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 993,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,826,000 after acquiring an additional 57,005 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 136,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 55,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.08% of the company’s stock.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

