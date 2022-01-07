Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and manages retail, industrial and office space primarily in Hawai`i and on the U.S. Mainland. The company also owns grocery/drug-anchored retail centers. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. is based in HONOLULU, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

NYSE ALEX opened at $24.69 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.99. Alexander & Baldwin has a 12-month low of $14.89 and a 12-month high of $26.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.79 and a beta of 1.34.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11). Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 2.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alexander & Baldwin will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is 171.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 81,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 202.0% during the 3rd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. 83.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

