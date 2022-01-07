Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC)’s share price was down 5.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.09 and last traded at $11.13. Approximately 12,374 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 805,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.74.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALHC shares. Barclays raised their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alignment Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $293.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.31 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 16.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Alignment Healthcare news, insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $180,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Atlantic (Aln Hlth) L. General sold 6,259,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $125,874,482.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,165,067 shares of company stock valued at $143,772,529.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALHC. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 156.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 20.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

