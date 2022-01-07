Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Short Interest Update

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 776,900 shares, a growth of 48.6% from the November 30th total of 522,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 437,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Gary Lynn Nelson sold 195,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $5,155,936.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael D. Hansen sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $2,337,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 344,554 shares of company stock valued at $8,897,561 over the last 90 days.

Get Alkami Technology alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKT. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,657,000. 40.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ALKT shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alkami Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $62.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKT opened at $18.56 on Thursday. Alkami Technology has a fifty-two week low of $17.32 and a fifty-two week high of $49.32. The company has a quick ratio of 9.72, a current ratio of 9.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.72.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $39.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.66 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alkami Technology will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

Further Reading: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.