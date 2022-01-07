All Sports 24 Hour Volume Hits $684,897.00 (SOC)

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 7th. One All Sports coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. All Sports has a market cap of $5.07 million and approximately $684,897.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, All Sports has traded up 121.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005121 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00059644 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006590 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

All Sports Coin Profile

All Sports (CRYPTO:SOC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

Buying and Selling All Sports

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire All Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase All Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

