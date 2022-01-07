AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Shares Gap Up to $12.70

Shares of AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.70, but opened at $13.36. AlloVir shares last traded at $12.98, with a volume of 1,351 shares changing hands.

ALVR has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of AlloVir from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AlloVir from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AlloVir from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Get AlloVir alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.11 and its 200-day moving average is $19.68.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.13). As a group, analysts forecast that AlloVir, Inc. will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ercem Atillasoy sold 1,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total value of $36,684.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Morana Jovan-Embiricos sold 7,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total transaction of $192,826.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,667 shares of company stock worth $1,052,400. 55.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in AlloVir by 115.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in AlloVir by 10.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in AlloVir by 41.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp increased its stake in AlloVir by 14.5% during the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 13,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in AlloVir by 13.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

About AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR)

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

Featured Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for AlloVir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlloVir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.