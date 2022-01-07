Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Price Target Raised to $57.00 at Raymond James

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Ally Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ally Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ally Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.59.

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $49.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.53. Ally Financial has a 52 week low of $36.33 and a 52 week high of $56.61. The company has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.48.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 38.75% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $116,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,916 shares of company stock valued at $1,613,963. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ally Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,790,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,883,480,000 after purchasing an additional 516,696 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,165,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,603,109,000 after buying an additional 1,760,190 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,419,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,157,000 after acquiring an additional 667,877 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ally Financial by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,595,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,225,000 after acquiring an additional 564,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ally Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,840,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,071,000 after acquiring an additional 30,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

