Alpha Quark Token 24-Hour Volume Reaches $4.60 Million (AQT)

Alpha Quark Token (CURRENCY:AQT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. During the last week, Alpha Quark Token has traded down 8.4% against the dollar. One Alpha Quark Token coin can now be bought for $3.46 or 0.00008338 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha Quark Token has a market cap of $90.09 million and $4.60 million worth of Alpha Quark Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004943 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00062418 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00006271 BTC.

Alpha Quark Token Coin Profile

Alpha Quark Token (AQT) is a coin. Alpha Quark Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,028,706 coins. Alpha Quark Token’s official Twitter account is @Alphaquark_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alpha Quark Token’s official website is alphaquark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Quark is a global mobile application which enables people to transfer digital asset easily. Moreover, Alpha Quark provides services for purchasement of digitalized intangible assets such as intellectual property, supply them to the market through auction sales, and provides a service that allows trading of intellectual property rights between members. Alpha Quark Token (AQT) is ERC-20 compatible distributed on the Ethereum blockchain according to a related ERC-20 smart contract the “Alpha Quark Token”. “

Alpha Quark Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Quark Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Quark Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Quark Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

