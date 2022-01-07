Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s 5th Largest Position

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,884 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 946 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 3.0% of Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 518 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Latash Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $1,521,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,916,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 207.3% in the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,237.31.

Alphabet stock traded down $6.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,748.31. 16,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,862,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,711.71 and a fifty-two week high of $3,019.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,912.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,782.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.