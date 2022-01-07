Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alphabet Inc. is engaged in technology business. The Company provides web-based search, advertisements, maps, software applications, mobile operating systems, consumer content, enterprise solutions, commerce and hardware products through its subsidiaries. Alphabet Inc., formerly known as Google Inc., is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $3,925.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $3,400.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3,203.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,751.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,922.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,808.05. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $1,721.55 and a 52 week high of $3,037.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $16.40 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alphabet will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,963.30, for a total value of $50,376.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 44,100 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $1,726,074.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,873 shares of company stock valued at $459,215,598 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in Alphabet by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 10,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 32.7% in the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $1,329,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the second quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.9% during the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 4,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,952,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

