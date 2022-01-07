ALPS Active REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REIT) Trading Down 1.9%

ALPS Active REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REIT)’s stock price dropped 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $30.29 and last traded at $30.39. Approximately 7,538 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 9,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.98.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.65.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ALPS Active REIT ETF stock. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Active REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REIT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 182,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,186,000. ALPS Active REIT ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Advisor OS LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Advisor OS LLC owned 23.59% of ALPS Active REIT ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Active REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Active REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.