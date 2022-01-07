Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Price Target Lowered to €47.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €48.00 ($54.55) to €47.00 ($53.41) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ALSMY. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alstom from €59.00 ($67.05) to €50.00 ($56.82) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alstom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Alstom in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Alstom stock remained flat at $$3.62 on Friday. 660,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,904. Alstom has a 52-week low of $3.13 and a 52-week high of $5.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.90.

Alstom SA engages in the provision of transport services. It operates through the following segments: urban and main line transportation, signalling, services and integrated solutions. It offers a complete range of solutions from trains to metros, tramways, and e-buses; passenger solutions; customized services like maintenance and modernization; infrastructure; signalling; and digital mobility solutions.

