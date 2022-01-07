Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AYX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 17.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Alteryx by 0.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Alteryx by 5.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 129,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,174,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alteryx by 231.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Alteryx in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 65.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $164,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $540,275. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AYX opened at $57.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -32.16 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.65. Alteryx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.52 and a 12-month high of $140.36.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $123.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.37 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.89%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AYX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Alteryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Alteryx from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.10.

