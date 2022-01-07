Altman Advisors Inc. Acquires 113 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,783 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 217.7% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,711 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,765 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,317 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $9,056,000 after purchasing an additional 11,984 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $284,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,722 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,865 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $177.58 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.30 and a 12-month high of $191.85. The stock has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.04 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.42 and its 200-day moving average is $163.21.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $2.31. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on EXPE shares. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Atlantic Securities lowered Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.97.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total transaction of $53,748.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $36,252.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 166,781 shares of company stock worth $30,004,813. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

