Altman Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Altman Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,806 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 1.7% of Altman Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $626.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,691.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total transaction of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock opened at $637.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $263.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $595.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $525.39. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $419.14 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.58 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 109.33%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Broadcom from $580.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Broadcom from $550.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Truist upped their target price on Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The company reported a “solid” Q3 results, an even better outlook for Q4, and also delivered a “big” dividend increase and a “robust” buyback, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Broadcom should produce mid-single-digit sales growth through a cycle, with margin expansion and capital allocation driving earnings, free cash flows, and dividend growth per share at double-digit CAGR, Stein adds. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Broadcom from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Broadcom from $589.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $656.89.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.