Altman Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,050 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 210 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 323 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EA shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.20.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.27, for a total value of $451,735.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.88, for a total transaction of $415,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,684,870. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $129.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.08 and a 1-year high of $150.30. The company has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.86 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.52.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

