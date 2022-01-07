Altman Advisors Inc. Purchases 265 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,498 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Lennar comprises 1.5% of Altman Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $2,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Lennar by 1.6% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,961 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lennar by 2.2% in the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,091 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lennar by 0.3% in the second quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Lennar by 0.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Lennar by 2.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lennar from $143.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Lennar from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America started coverage on Lennar in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.75.

Shares of LEN opened at $108.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 9.56. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $72.39 and a 52-week high of $117.54.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($0.24). Lennar had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lennar

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

