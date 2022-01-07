Aluna.Social Price Down 30.5% Over Last Week (ALN)

Aluna.Social (CURRENCY:ALN) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Aluna.Social has a total market cap of $771,965.25 and approximately $30,886.00 worth of Aluna.Social was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aluna.Social coin can now be purchased for $0.0205 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Aluna.Social has traded 30.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005036 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00063078 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006465 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aluna.Social Coin Profile

Aluna.Social (ALN) is a coin. Aluna.Social’s total supply is 99,788,846 coins and its circulating supply is 37,716,866 coins. Aluna.Social’s official Twitter account is @AlunaSocial

According to CryptoCompare, “Aluna.Social is a multi-exchange social trading terminal for cryptocurrency traders and investors. It combines a social network with an API trading platform integrated with top crypto exchanges, enabling copy trading features and public profiles featuring unforgeable trading performance and history. “

