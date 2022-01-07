Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Short Interest Update

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 56.0% from the November 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 328,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Amadeus IT Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Get Amadeus IT Group alerts:

Shares of AMADY stock opened at $72.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.70 and a beta of 1.32. Amadeus IT Group has a 52 week low of $58.34 and a 52 week high of $79.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.25 and a 200-day moving average of $66.20.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $871.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.48 million. Amadeus IT Group had a negative return on equity of 4.73% and a negative net margin of 11.62%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amadeus IT Group will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

About Amadeus IT Group

Amadeus IT Group SA engages in the provision of transaction processing solutions to the travel and tourism industry. It operates through the Distribution and Information Technology Solutions segments. The Distribution segment offers global distribution system platform. The Information Technology Solutions segment includes portfolio of technology solutions that automate mission-critical processes for travel providers.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Amadeus IT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amadeus IT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.