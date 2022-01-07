Amalgamated Bank Decreases Position in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,242 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 771 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in 2U were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TWOU. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of 2U by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 893 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 2U during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 2U during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 2U by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of 2U during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000.

In other news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 55,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $1,913,913.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis Maybank sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $103,243.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TWOU opened at $18.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 0.88. 2U, Inc. has a one year low of $18.22 and a one year high of $59.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.20.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $232.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.14 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that 2U, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of 2U from $37.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 2U from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of 2U from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of 2U from $54.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of 2U from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 2U presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.22.

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

