Amalgamated Bank Has $420,000 Stock Position in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in 1Life Healthcare were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the second quarter worth $46,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the second quarter worth $135,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in 1Life Healthcare by 33.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the second quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONEM stock opened at $16.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 1.47. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $59.82.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $151.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.97 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 20.34% and a negative net margin of 32.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEM has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $55.50 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut 1Life Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 1Life Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

