Amalgamated Bank Has $447,000 Stock Position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,881 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 267,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 165,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 27,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $332,868.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $246,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,993 shares of company stock worth $1,291,808. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FOLD opened at $12.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.71. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $24.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.17% and a negative return on equity of 84.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.11 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

Featured Article: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.