Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,507 Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 33,670 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 550,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,753,000 after acquiring an additional 168,891 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 10,272 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 87,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 7,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weitz Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 425.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,576,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

DNB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company’s Cannae Holdings Conference presentation highlighted its path to mid-single-digit organic growth as well as an acceleration in new product development, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Sabadra adds that the price target reduction reflect the potential FY22 headwinds, but faster-than-expected organic revenue ramp and better-than-expected operating leverage could serve as catalysts for Dun & Bradstreet. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dun & Bradstreet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock opened at $19.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.82 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.24. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.61 and a 52 week high of $26.48.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $541.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.67 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a positive return on equity of 12.10%. Dun & Bradstreet’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

