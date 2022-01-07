Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,524 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MGY. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 233,998.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,822,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821,200 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 359.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,003,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131,603 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the third quarter valued at $39,996,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 165.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,487,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,247,000 after acquiring an additional 927,512 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,221,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,397,000 after acquiring an additional 815,539 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $20.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 2.46. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $8.18 and a 1 year high of $22.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.71 and a 200-day moving average of $17.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $283.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.35 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 33.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist lifted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

