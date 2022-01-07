Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 801 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gruss & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 520.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,603,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,937,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 428 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,142,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,564.72, for a total value of $495,496.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total transaction of $2,516,734.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,280 shares of company stock worth $292,711,089. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,265.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.87, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,881.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3,454.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,436.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $12.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,174.44.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.