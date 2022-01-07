Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Short Interest Up 27.4% in December

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the November 30th total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 750,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of AMBA opened at $168.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $194.02 and its 200-day moving average is $148.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -203.06 and a beta of 1.15. Ambarella has a 12-month low of $82.59 and a 12-month high of $227.59.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.35 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Teresa H. Meng sold 959 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.71, for a total value of $212,619.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 402 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.97, for a total transaction of $84,407.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,268 shares of company stock worth $9,318,777. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 5.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the second quarter worth approximately $243,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 17.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the second quarter worth approximately $641,000. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Ambarella from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Colliers Securities raised their target price on shares of Ambarella from $135.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ambarella from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Ambarella from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ambarella has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.14.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.