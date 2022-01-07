Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amerant Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. It operates through its subsidiaries, Amerant Bank, N.A., Amerant Investments, Inc. and Amerant Trust, N.A. The Company provides deposit, credit and wealth management services to individuals and businesses primarily in the U.S., as well as select international clients. Amerant Bancorp Inc., formerly known as Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation, is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens upgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AMTB opened at $34.74 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.32. Amerant Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.63 and a 52-week high of $36.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $65.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amerant Bancorp will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Amerant Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 4.14%.

In other Amerant Bancorp news, Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 2,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $78,715.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Millar Wilson sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $922,146.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMTB. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 208.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 99,837.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 7,987 shares during the period. 29.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amerant Bancorp

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

