AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 204,400 shares, a growth of 39.8% from the November 30th total of 146,200 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 42,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

In related news, Chairman Edward J. Shoen purchased 14,750 shares of AMERCO stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $720.75 per share, for a total transaction of $10,631,062.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John P. Brogan sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.20, for a total transaction of $176,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMERCO by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 793,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $467,896,000 after purchasing an additional 8,930 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AMERCO by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 762,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $492,343,000 after acquiring an additional 22,618 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in AMERCO by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 473,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $305,721,000 after acquiring an additional 8,257 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in AMERCO by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 271,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,861,000 after acquiring an additional 55,849 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in AMERCO by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 164,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,007,000 after acquiring an additional 37,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UHAL opened at $717.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $726.08 and a 200-day moving average of $668.55. AMERCO has a twelve month low of $448.48 and a twelve month high of $769.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.88.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $20.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.48 by $5.42. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. AMERCO had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 19.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $13.58 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AMERCO will post 60.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

