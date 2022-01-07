American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Stock Price Up 5.7%

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) rose 5.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.16 and last traded at $10.12. Approximately 65,685 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,463,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.14.

The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.14. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 43.98% and a net margin of 1.65%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 7.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 117,188 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 26.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 60.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 0.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 251,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

