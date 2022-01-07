American Investment Services Inc. Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

American Investment Services Inc. trimmed its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the quarter. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 144.1% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 29.7% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $111.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,888. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.24. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.74 and a twelve month high of $114.98.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

