American Investment Services Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

American Investment Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,259 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,155,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,774,493,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262,434 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,275.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,211,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116,601 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,181,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728,396 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,643,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,328,000 after buying an additional 1,703,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,556,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,082,000 after buying an additional 1,135,729 shares in the last quarter.

BNDX traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.76. 19,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,513,312. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $54.87 and a 12-month high of $58.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.16.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $1.618 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $19.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 35.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

