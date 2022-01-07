American Investment Services Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

American Investment Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 5.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,135 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 1.3% of American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 15,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 364,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,150,000 after purchasing an additional 43,554 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 108,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,993,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 56,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $111.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,367,620. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.83 and a 200 day moving average of $107.52. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $81.23 and a one year high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

