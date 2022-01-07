American Investment Services Inc. Sells 113 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

American Investment Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 2.3% of American Investment Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $10,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.3% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.8% in the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.3% in the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 3,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $381.91. The company had a trading volume of 984,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,883,531. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $297.45 and a one year high of $408.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $394.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $376.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.491 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

