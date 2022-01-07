American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 290,800 shares, an increase of 52.6% from the November 30th total of 190,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in American National Group by 68.9% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 19,284,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,645,315,000 after purchasing an additional 7,864,905 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in American National Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 830,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $157,071,000 after purchasing an additional 8,436 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American National Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 780,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,980,000 after acquiring an additional 29,713 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American National Group by 5.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 618,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,953,000 after acquiring an additional 33,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of American National Group in the third quarter worth $54,822,000. 93.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ANAT stock opened at $188.68 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $189.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.58. American National Group has a 1 year low of $88.38 and a 1 year high of $195.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%.

About American National Group

American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.

