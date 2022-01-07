American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Tesco Pension Investment Ltd

Tesco Pension Investment Ltd lowered its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 418,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 109,619 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for approximately 2.0% of Tesco Pension Investment Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd’s holdings in American Tower were worth $111,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth about $300,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in American Tower by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Page Arthur B boosted its stake in American Tower by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Page Arthur B now owns 5,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its stake in American Tower by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 4,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.47.

In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $266.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $121.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.16, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $303.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.47.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 101.09%.

American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

