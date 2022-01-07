American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) was downgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $176.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $185.00. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AWK. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.89.

AWK opened at $175.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $176.17 and its 200 day moving average is $173.85. American Water Works has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $189.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.74, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.31.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Water Works will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Walter Lynch sold 24,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total value of $4,269,080.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Cheryl Norton sold 2,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.47, for a total transaction of $504,103.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,559 shares of company stock worth $6,506,950. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 55I LLC grew its stake in American Water Works by 1.0% during the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in American Water Works by 13.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Water Works by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in American Water Works by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in American Water Works by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

