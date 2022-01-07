Americold Realty Trust Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:COLD)

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 2,225 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 843% compared to the typical volume of 236 call options.

COLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.75.

Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $31.00. 3,184,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,225,430. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.33, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.70 and its 200 day moving average is $34.08. Americold Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $40.85.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.26). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -293.32%.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, insider Kelly Hefner Barrett bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.19 per share, with a total value of $87,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COLD. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 37.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 3,705.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 25.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

