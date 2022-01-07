Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Upgraded to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) was upgraded by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $362.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $305.00. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.50.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $319.20 on Wednesday. Ameriprise Financial has a 12-month low of $196.77 and a 12-month high of $323.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $301.53 and its 200 day moving average is $277.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.61.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial will post 22.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 30,632 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total value of $9,302,019.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total transaction of $7,349,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,776 shares of company stock worth $22,149,231. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,060,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,206,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. TNF LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $716,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,632,000. 81.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

