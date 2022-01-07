Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $60.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ABC Bancorp is a bank holding company. “

ABCB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $53.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.34. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $36.60 and a 52 week high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.28.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $239.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 10.73%.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $47,336.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 104.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 7.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 1.0% during the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 1.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

