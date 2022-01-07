AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Poplar Forest Capital LLC

Poplar Forest Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 332,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,143 shares during the quarter. AmerisourceBergen makes up approximately 4.1% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $39,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Shares of ABC opened at $132.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.94. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $100.16 and a one year high of $135.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.44.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $58.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 2,040.08% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 24.90%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.11.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 41,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.34, for a total value of $5,165,762.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 16,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.83, for a total value of $2,016,677.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,866 shares of company stock worth $19,714,704 in the last three months. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.