AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Downgraded by Scotiabank to Sector Perform

Scotiabank lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ABC. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a d rating to an a- rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $139.11.

ABC stock opened at $130.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.94 and a 200-day moving average of $121.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.51. AmerisourceBergen has a 12 month low of $100.71 and a 12 month high of $135.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 2,040.08% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $58.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen will post 10.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.90%.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $2,906,704.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.66, for a total transaction of $1,454,034.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,866 shares of company stock valued at $19,714,704 over the last 90 days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 36,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after buying an additional 8,044 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 21,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 924,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,402,000 after purchasing an additional 62,741 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 11.1% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 19.6% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

