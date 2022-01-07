Amit Mathradas Sells 1,074 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Stock

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) insider Amit Mathradas sold 1,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $128,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Amit Mathradas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, Amit Mathradas sold 4,428 shares of Avalara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $588,924.00.

On Friday, November 5th, Amit Mathradas sold 4,428 shares of Avalara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $754,176.96.

AVLR opened at $110.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.46. Avalara, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.96 and a twelve month high of $191.67.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $181.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.34 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 15.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. The company’s revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avalara from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on shares of Avalara in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Avalara in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Avalara by 105.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,779,000 after acquiring an additional 30,200 shares in the last quarter. Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Avalara during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,115,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in Avalara by 51.0% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 349,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,497,000 after acquiring an additional 117,937 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Avalara during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,853,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Avalara by 11.7% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 12,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

