AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,182 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $4,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMN. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 6.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 256,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 14,801 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 111.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 35,522 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 31.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the second quarter worth about $205,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AMN opened at $117.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.27. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.13 and a fifty-two week high of $129.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $877.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.78 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMN shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.50.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 12,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $1,521,390.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

