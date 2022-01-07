Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Shares Gap Down to $85.19

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $85.19, but opened at $83.20. Amphenol shares last traded at $83.97, with a volume of 21,352 shares.

A number of research firms have commented on APH. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen downgraded Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Truist Securities raised their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.77.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $49.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.33 and a 200 day moving average of $76.98.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 33.68%.

In related news, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $13,889,066.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $4,632,244.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 985,600 shares of company stock worth $81,038,736 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,807,428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,133,686,000 after purchasing an additional 188,966 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,417,089 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,742,399,000 after acquiring an additional 95,604 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,310,823 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,184,233,000 after acquiring an additional 966,115 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,850,704 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,152,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,124,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,180,771,000 after acquiring an additional 662,233 shares during the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphenol Company Profile (NYSE:APH)

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

