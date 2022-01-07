Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops proprietary drugs for metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation, CNS disease, and male sexual dysfunction. Principal products offered by the Company include Optina, an oral drug for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy and macular edema; and Vasaloc, an oral drug for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

Shares of AMPE opened at $0.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.96 million, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.49. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $2.59.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ampio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 123,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 61.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,165 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 9,979 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,431 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 11,020 shares during the period. 22.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

