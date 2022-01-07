Ana Maria White Sells 169 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.74, for a total transaction of $41,361.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ana Maria White also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of F5 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.92, for a total transaction of $39,025.48.

FFIV opened at $235.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.89, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.06. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.34 and a 1-year high of $249.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.51 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 0.5% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,197,441 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $635,587,000 after buying an additional 17,344 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,910,522 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $543,278,000 after buying an additional 64,773 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 9.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,008,607 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $399,271,000 after buying an additional 177,614 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 3.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,180,094 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $220,276,000 after buying an additional 37,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,116,768 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $221,432,000 after buying an additional 29,479 shares in the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $265.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.78.

About F5 Networks

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

